Hopes for aged care support ahead of federal budget

The federal budget will include a $17 billion boost to the aged care sector after shocking findings of neglect by the royal commission.

The four-year plan is expected to help support the elderly to stay in their own homes and address staffing issues.

National Seniors Australia Chief Advocate Ian Henschke told Ben Fordham an apprenticeship-style training program is needed.

“People are not trained properly.

“You’ve got to train people to be caring and to understand dementia.”

