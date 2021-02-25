2GB
Homegrown social media platform takes on the tech giants

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Facebook’s tough action has inadvertently given a new Australian-made social media platform a boost.

LITT has experienced an 83 per cent increase in traffic since Facebook banned news from its platform for Aussie users.

Co-founder Brent Thomas told Jim Wilson the app seeks to fill a gap in the market for hyper-localised social media content, centred around small business.

“Facebook and Instagram, we feel, have actually ruined communities, and we’re here to bring communities back together.”

Fellow co-founder Peter Salom said they’ve continued to grow thanks to their unique offering, and hopes the pattern will continue long after the Facebook dilemma is resolved.

“We were the eighth most downloaded social media app on the app store over the weekend. We were quite proud of that.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
