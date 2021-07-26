2GB
Holiday home visits not allowed ‘under any circumstances’

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley
coronavirus restrictionsRegional NSW
Following an inquiry from The Ray Hadley Morning Show, NSW Health has confirmed visits to holiday homes are not permitted under health orders.

Residents of regional areas have been concerned high-risk Sydneysiders have been using a “reasonable reason” provision to travel to properties along the south and north coasts.

NSW Health confirmed to Ray Hadley there are “no visits to holiday houses outside of Greater Sydney under any circumstances, effective immediately”.

 

Ray Hadley
NewsNSW
