‘He’s dead and buried’: Ray Hadley calls time on Victorian Premier as state records over 300 cases

Victoria has recorded 317 new coronavirus cases as the state attempts to control the second wave.

Two men in their 80s have died overnight.

109 people are in hospital with 29 receiving intensive care.

There are over 2000 active cases of coronavirus across the state.

“There must be some thought about Daniel Andrews,” Ray Hadley said.

“He can’t go in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic but as a politician and Premier one would imagine that he’s figuratively dead and buried.

“He can’t recover from this.”

