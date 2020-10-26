2GB
‘Heartwarming’ campaign to save heritage icon targeted by vandals

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Vandals have targeted a historic Lachlan Valley Railway train, causing thousands of dollars of damage.

The not-for-profit heritage society operates tours across regional NSW, and were preparing to relaunch their passenger service after a COVID-19 hiatus when the vandals struck.

Among the fleet is the train which transported former deputy prime minister Tim Fischer to his state funeral.

Windows were smashed and brass fittings stolen.

LVR director Ross Jackson told Deborah Knight police are investigating, and fingerprinted the train yesterday.

“We’ve struggled ourselves to get through the year, not running trains, not having income.

“This hit us in the time we should’ve been celebrating.”

A crowdfunding campaign has already raised nearly $4000 for repairs and secure storage.

“I can’t thank the public enough to be honest with you, it’s been heartwarming.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Deborah Knight
