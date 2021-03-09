Hear their stories: Distressed Sydneysiders ‘dudded’ by acquisitions ramp up their fight

The residents of Orchard Hills “dudded” by land acquisitions have gained more allies in their fight, with the NSW Opposition officially calling for a parliamentary inquiry.

With the help of crossbenchers, Labor will be able to open an inquiry into the land acquisitions in Western Sydney for the Sydney Metro airport link.

Jim Wilson today attended a rally in Luddenham, where the community voiced their anger at the meagre compensation being offered by the NSW government.

He heard Frank’s account of the distress he’s facing as a resident of five decades, unable to relocate within the area.

“Frank has a serious heart condition, and the stress of this battle with the government … has taken a heavy toll,” Jim said.

At the rally, Frank was reduced almost to tears as he described just how hard he and his wife Mary have been hit.

“I can’t sleep at night. It’s like the ocean, the way it just keeps coming in.

“I go out and look at my place and I say ‘jeez, I’m going to lose this joint. Where am I going to go?'”

Another resident, Jesse, has been given a meeting with Sydney Metro the day after the negotiation period ends.

“All we really want is to have our voices heard.”

