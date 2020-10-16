2GB
Health Minister hints another easing of restrictions imminent

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
BRAD HAZZARDrestrictions

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has indicated restrictions will soon ease again.

Capacity for outdoor venues was doubled earlier this week, giving the hospitality industry hope indoor venues will follow suit.

Mr Hazzard told Jim Wilson he’s hopeful several clusters, including four new cases identified today in Oran Park, will swiftly be brought under control.

“We are looking at a range of issues – I think it would be preemptive for me to say what those are at this stage – but certainly more easing of the restrictions is … on the cards.

“I was talking to some Victorians the other day who said they were just so envious of where we’re at in New South Wales.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Jim Wilson
HealthNewsNSW
