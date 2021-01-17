2GB
Health expert assures ‘no reason for alarm’ after 30 dead following Pfizer vaccine

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Nick Talley
Article image for Health expert assures ‘no reason for alarm’ after 30 dead following Pfizer vaccine

A medical expert has urged for calm after about 30 elderly people died in Norway after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

Investigations are underway to determine whether the vaccine had contributed to the deaths.

Medical Journal of Australia Editor Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham more information needs to be gathered.

“We do not know all the details, it may not be related to the vaccine.

“We know, for example, in the United States 1.8 million doses of vaccines have been given with excellent safety results so far.

“I think there’s no reason for alarm, at least based on what we know so far.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Getty

HealthNewsWorld
