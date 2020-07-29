‘He is a buffoon!’: Ray Hadley tears into Arts Minister

Ray Hadley has torn into Arts Minister Don Harwin over the ongoing Parramatta Powerhouse Museum saga.

Ray has been campaigning against the proposed expansion which would see St George’s Terrace, built in 1881, and Willow Grove, built circa 1886, demolished.

NSW Opposition leader Jodi McKay blasted Mr Harwin for “willfully destroying” heritage buildings, telling Ray the Arts Minister is incapable of fulfilling his portfolio.

“He’s on the stand this morning in Parliament.

“He’s like a buffoon to be honest: he can’t actually tell us what the cost will be.

“The only thing he did say this morning Ray, is that … Ultimo is costing them $5 million just to prepare a business case!

“He’s a deeply unpopular minister, and he’s making a deeply unpopular decision.”

Ray was infuriated by the “ill-equipped” minister’s response to the inquiry.

“How he’s back in Parliament I’m buggered if I know, particularly in the senior position.

“Let’s get that clear: he doesn’t act like one, he is a buffoon!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview