Doubts raised over timeline of Porter rape allegation

Questions asked at a press conference have cast doubt over the timeline of allegations levelled against senior government minister Christian Porter.

Journalists raised a series of events with the Attorney-General, appearing to reference a letter of complaint sent by the alleged victim to the Prime Minister, Labor’s Penny Wong and the Greens’ Sarah Hanson-Young.

One reporter asked Mr Porter whether he had “been out to dinner, went dancing at the Hard Rock Café, and then walked the alleged victim back to her room” in the hours before the alleged incident in January 1988.

Mr Porter isn’t sure, because “this was 33 years ago”.

It has since emerged the Hard Rock Café at Darlinghurst did not open until April 1989 – 15 months after the incident is alleged to have occurred.

This does not prove or disprove the substance of the allegation. However, it does cast doubt over the timeline of the allegations.

2GB has not seen the letter of complaint and cannot verify if the Hard Rock Café is mentioned.

Clarification has been sought from the Prime Minister’s office, which has been unable to provide any further answers.

So far, the only known reference to the Hard Rock Café has come from questions at yesterday’s press conference.

Mr Porter categorically denies the rape allegation. No charges were laid against Mr Porter, and the case has been closed by NSW Police due to lack of admissible evidence.

