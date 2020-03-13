GWS Giants ready for a big AFL season ahead

The Greater Western Sydney Giants are gearing up for the 2020 AFL season.

The Giants made their first Grand Final last year, in front of 100,000 fans at the MCG.

GWS Giants captain Stephen Coniglio tells Ben Fordham he wants fans to get behind them.

“No team has been to four final series’ in a row.”

Although he’s not sure what impact coronavirus will have he says, “it will be great to see fans at the stadium for our first game that’s for sure.”

