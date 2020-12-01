Greg Page and Cricket Australia set out to fight fear and prevent deaths

Heart attack survivor and original Yellow Wiggle Greg Page has delivered a stark message to bystanders.

Through his organisation Heart of the Nation, Mr Page has set out to better inform all Australians of the need to learn CPR, and access automated external defibrillators – more commonly known as AEDs.

“I think it’s important that people understand that they are automated – they’re pretty much self-working,” he told Luke Grant.

“One of the people who responded to me that night … had never used one of these portable devices before.

“Nobody, as a responder, has ever died using an AED, but unfortunately people have died because people have been too afraid to use an AED.”

Partnering with Cricket Australia, Heart of the Nation is facilitating fundraising for every cricket team in the country to have a portable defibrillator on hand.

Mr Page was supposed to be playing community cricket the day after the bushfire relief concert he collapsed at earlier this year.

“Had I arrested out on the cricket field, I don’t know if I would’ve survived.

“My teammates, they’ve said to me, ‘Pagey, we don’t know if we could’ve done what those people did for you.'”

To learn more about the Cricket Australia and Heart of the Nation campaign, click HERE.