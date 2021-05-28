2GB
Graham Richardson touts ‘warrior’ for NSW Labor leader against ‘act of bastardy’

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Graham RichardsonNSW LaborState Politics
Graham Richardson has talked up his pick for the NSW Labor leadership, after being vindicated by Jodi McKay’s resignation.

The former Labor powerbroker played down tensions within the party, telling Jim Wilson “the factions have been quiet for years”.

However, he described a possible challenge from former leader Michael Daley as an “act of pure bastardy” if he goes through with it.

“You shouldn’t be a spoiler for your own mob.

“I hope people get a hold of him and make him see sense, because he’s had his run and couldn’t do it – it’s time to give someone else a go.”

“Warrior” Chris Minns remains Mr Richardson’s favourite, bringing a “keen intellect” to the leadership.

Press PLAY below to hear Richo’s analysis

 

Jim Wilson
NewsNSWPolitics
