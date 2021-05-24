Graham Richardson calls on Jodi McKay to quit as Labor leader

Former Labor senator Graham Richardson is calling on Jodi McKay to step aside as NSW Labor leader.

Ms McKay is under enormous pressure to resign following Labor’s poor performance in the Upper Hunter byelection.

Despite being a supporter of Ms McKay Graham Richardson told Ben Fordham she should go quietly.

“I think it’s time for Jodi to take a step aside and let someone else have a go.”

Image: Getty/Ryan Pierse