Jodi McKay resigns as NSW Labor leader

6 hours ago
2GB News
Article image for Jodi McKay resigns as NSW Labor leader

State Opposition leader Jodi McKay has announced she will stand down from the role, with leadership of NSW Labor to move to a ballot.

Kogarah MP Chris Minns, who resigned from the shadow cabinet this week over the tensions, is expected to challenge.

It is understood he will be elected unopposed, with fellow challenger Ryan Park agreeing to head office’s request to unite behind Mr Minns.

Ms McKay was tearful in announcing her departure, stating she is looking forward to spending more time in her Strathfield electorate.

She claimed no one asked her to resign and that if a leadership ballot were to be held today, she would win.

“It’s clear that although I was elected leader in a democratic ballot, there are those within our party who’ve never accepted the outcome of that process.

“I want to apologise to those who wished I had stayed, but this is the only way that I know I can unite our party.”

 

