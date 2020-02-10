Graham Richardson slams Malcolm Turnbull’s ‘dangerous’ views on coal

Former Labor senator Graham Richardson has slammed Malcolm Turnbull’s calls for a move away from coal.

The former prime minister told media today there is “no economic reason” to invest in coal infrastructure, and to advocate otherwise is “nuts”.

But Mr Richardson tells Ben Fordham the Liberal Party will no longer listen to Mr Turnbull.

“The last time they did that they followed him into hell, they won’t follow him again.

“For those people who say [coal doesn’t have a future] I think that their views are dangerous.

“If we were to abolish coal… we will condemn ourselves to poverty and I can’t understand why we would want to do that.”

Image: Getty/MARK GRAHAM