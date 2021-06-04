2GB
Government and health union clash over mandatory COVID vaccination proposal

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Government and health union clash over mandatory COVID vaccination proposal

The Health Services Union has accused the Prime Minister of playing “catch-up” with a failed vaccine rollout by proposing mandatory vaccination for aged care workers.

National Cabinet today discussed the proposal, which would be enforced by state governments, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the federal government were “leaning heavily” into it.

The matter has been referred to Australian Health Protection Principal Committee for further investigation.

HSU National Director of Aged Care Lauren Hutchins told Jim Wilson the union does not support a vaccine mandate.

“There’s a couple of reasons for this.

“Firstly, the medical advice still doesn’t say that it should be mandatory in aged care.

“Secondly, the citizens of this country generally have a really high take-up of vaccinations, so why are we making one group … the front line?”

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
