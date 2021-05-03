‘Goose’ Steven Miles drops ‘accidental’ C-bomb on Scott Morrison

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles has found himself in the spotlight again, this time over the apparent use of an expletive.

During a speech at a Labour Day march, Mr Miles appeared to refer to the Prime Minister with a profane slur.

Mr Miles defended his “accidental slip-of-the-tongue” by insisting he simply stumbled over the word ‘contrast’.

Clinton Maynard pointed out the Deputy Premier smiled and laughed after the slip-up, apparently embracing the warm reception from the crowd.

“Where has the level of respect for our leaders gone?

“Steven Miles there has proven yet again that he’s a goose.”

Press PLAY below to hear the QLD Deputy Premier’s inappropriate remark

Image: Nine News