2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • QLD
  • ‘Goose’ Steven Miles drops ‘accidental’..

‘Goose’ Steven Miles drops ‘accidental’ C-bomb on Scott Morrison

8 hours ago
Clinton Maynard
Steven Miles
Article image for ‘Goose’ Steven Miles drops ‘accidental’ C-bomb on Scott Morrison

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles has found himself in the spotlight again, this time over the apparent use of an expletive.

During a speech at a Labour Day march, Mr Miles appeared to refer to the Prime Minister with a profane slur.

Mr Miles defended his “accidental slip-of-the-tongue” by insisting he simply stumbled over the word ‘contrast’.

Clinton Maynard pointed out the Deputy Premier smiled and laughed after the slip-up, apparently embracing the warm reception from the crowd.

“Where has the level of respect for our leaders gone?

“Steven Miles there has proven yet again that he’s a goose.”

Press PLAY below to hear the QLD Deputy Premier’s inappropriate remark

Image: Nine News

Clinton Maynard
NewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873