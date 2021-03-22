Good Samaritan in a chopper saves the (wedding) day

Thanks to a generous stranger, newlywed Kate Fotheringham’s Mid North Coast special day went ahead despite the floods.

She told Jim Wilson on the night before her wedding the bridge to her parents’ Wingham property was cut off.

“That’s probably when it started to sink in that maybe this day wasn’t going ahead, or it wasn’t going to be as easy as we thought it should be.”

The next morning, the flats behind the property were underwater.

When the bride-to-be made her desperate plea to the Internet, Justin from Port Macquarie’s Affinity Aviation answered the call.

“I cannot say thank you enough. There is no way that I can possibly how grateful we are.

“Not only did he have to get in a boat to get to the Port Macquarie airport, to get to the helicopter, to come to get us.

“I’ve never heard a sweeter sound than that helicopter coming in to land.”

Images: Supplied