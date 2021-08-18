2GB
‘Going kicking and screaming’: Brad Fittler reacts to Parramatta coaching rumours

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
The Parramatta Eels are rumoured to be in pursuit of NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler, should they ditch current coach Brad Arthur.

Freddy told Mark Levy a phone call from Sydney Morning Herald reporter Michael Chammas “was the first I’d heard of it”, but wouldn’t rule out the suggestion.

“It’s where I started my career as a kid.

“I’ve got to say, if I was going to go back to NRL coaching, Parramatta would be a great club.

However, “what I do at the moment I love; I love coaching NSW … and also with Channel 9 I love being involved in rugby league.

“I’m going kicking and screaming from my roles at the moment, let me tell you.”

Press PLAY below to hear Freddy’s reaction in full

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
