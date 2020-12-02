Gladys Berejiklian’s early Christmas present: Premier explains new rules

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has joined Jim Wilson to elaborate on the changes to COVID-19 restrictions announced today.

From next Monday, capacity restrictions will be significantly lifted, and the return of dancefloors (albeit limited to 50 people) has been joyfully welcomed.

The Premier took questions from listeners, explaining how the new restrictions will affect Year 6 school formals and functions aboard vessels.

She expects continued limits on indoor gatherings at home will be policed by “people’s common sense”.

“We’ve had a bit of a difficult year to say the least, and the community has joined together … in terms of keeping each other safe.”

Ms Berejiklian is facing growing calls from the public and her colleagues to take a break, and she told Jim she would do so over the Christmas period.

“Not going to Queensland?” Jim asked.

“No, no way!”

