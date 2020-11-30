2GB
John Barilaro is ‘begging’ Gladys Berejiklian to take a break

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson Exclusive
NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro has opened up about his own mental health needs and urged the Premier Gladys Berejiklian to take a break herself.

Mr Barilaro told Jim Wilson he’s “begging” the Premier to consider her own mental health after a year filled with bushfires, a pandemic and political aspersions.

“I said to her ‘my greatest worry isn’t actually about me … it’s actually you, boss.’

“I have urged her to have a break.

“Look, if she takes official leave of course I’ll be acting Premier, and I think that scares her.

“Probably that’s why she’s not going anywhere,” laughed Mr Barilaro.

Image: File /  Channel Nine

