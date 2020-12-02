BREAKING | Major restrictions eased just in time for summer

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a further easing of restrictions, allowing for vertical consumption outdoors in hospitality venues like beer gardens from next Monday.

The existing 2sqm rule for small venues will also be extended across the board, bar gyms and nightclubs.

There will be no upper cap on weddings, funerals, and corporate events.

Outdoor gatherings will be doubled to up to 100 guests, and major, controlled events can have up to 5000 attendees. Outdoor stadiums can fill to 100 per cent capacity.

50 people can dance together on an indoor dancefloor.

The Premier reminded all New South Welshmen they remain subject to the rules enforced in each venue’s COVID-safe plan.

NSW has recorded its 25th consecutive day with no new local COVID-19 cases.

Celebrity restaurateur Luke Mangan has been lobbying for the 2sqm rule to be introduced, and told Deborah Knight today’s announcement is a “win-win for everyone”.

“Thankfully, the government listened to us.

“Government’s been going on about jobs, jobs, jobs, and now we’re going to employ more people to serve more people.”

