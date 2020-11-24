2GB
Gladys Berejiklian ‘just grateful’ for phone call from Annastacia Palaszczuk

7 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Annastacia PalaszczukGladys BerejiklianQLD border
Article image for Gladys Berejiklian ‘just grateful’ for phone call from Annastacia Palaszczuk

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has welcomed her Queensland counterpart’s long overdue lifting of the border.

She told Jim Wilson she still believes Queensland’s benchmark was too high, “but overall I’m just grateful it’s happened”.

The Premier had a “very cordial” conversation with Annastacia Palaszczuk just prior to the announcement, and has described it as the best phone call she’s had all year.

“This will release a huge pressure valve that so many people have been going through Jim.

“I’m just so relieved, and so happy, and couldn’t be more pleased.”

Ms Berejiklian also addressed her failure to isolate after taking a COVID-19 test, exclusively revealing she took the test after Question Time at around 4pm last Tuesday and received the results at 6pm the same day.

“Ironically, I thought I was being overly careful when I took the test.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: File

 

Jim Wilson
NewsNSWPoliticsQLD
