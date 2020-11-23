Long-awaited Queensland border decision welcomed by tourism industry
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced the border will be open to Sydney and Victoria from December 1, subject to no further mystery cases.
Currently, the border is open to NSW with the exception of Sydneysiders.
QLD Tourism Industry Council Chief Executive Daniel Gschwind told Deborah Knight it’s a welcome move after months of waiting.
“Whatever [bookings] we can get we’re certainly happy with.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
Image: Facebook/Annastacia Palaszczuk