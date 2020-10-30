Gladys Berejiklian has ‘no intention’ of repeating QLD Premier’s mistakes

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has hit back at Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s decision to keep her border closed to Sydneysiders, and called for compassion.

From November 3 all NSW residents will be permitted to enter Queensland, except those from the 32 LGAs that constitute Greater Sydney.

Ms Berejiklian told Jim Wilson while she’s happy for regional New South Welshmen, she’s both disappointed and frustrated by her Queensland counterpart’s caveat.

“There’s just no logic to this; there is no current hotspot area in NSW.

“This decision by the Queensland Premier doesn’t make sense, and I think she knows [that] deep down.”

The NSW-Victoria border, meanwhile, is expected to reopen in a matter of weeks.

“In early November Premier Andrews is allowing Melburnians to go to visit all through Victoria, and I’m hoping that shortly after that we’ll be able to get rid of the border.

“Queensland, for months and months, has sat on its hands in relation to our border. I don’t have any intention to do that with Victoria.”

