Tourism industry ‘bitterly disappointed’ after QLD border announcement

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a further relaxing of her state’s border closure to NSW.

From November 3 at 1am all NSW residents bar Greater Sydneysiders will be permitted to enter Queensland, provided they have not been in Sydney in the 14 days prior.

Ms Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young maintain the 32 local government areas in Sydney continue to present a health risk to Queenslanders due to community transmission.

“I look at the evidence every single day, seven days a week, and work out what is the best advice for me to provide to keep Queenslanders safe,” Dr Young said.

Queensland will remain closed to Victoria.

The announcement comes on the eve of the Queensland state election.

QLD Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind told Deborah Knight they are “bitterly disappointed”.

“It’s certainly having an impact already on the Christmas holiday.

“We need to review this daily or at least weekly now because if we want to have any hope of restoring some Christmas season for the interstate travel then we need decisions made very very soon.”

