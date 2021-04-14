Gary Jubelin’s ‘answer’ to Melissa Caddick mystery

Gary Jubelin has weighed in on the mysterious disappearance and death of Melissa Caddick.

The Dover Heights woman was presumed dead after her foot and shoe were found on the beach at Tathra.

The 49-year-old went missing late last year amid an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of clients’ funds.

The former chief detective in the William Tyrrell case told Chris Smith he doesn’t believe speculation about her survival carries any weight.

“I think the answer to that mystery … I don’t think she could have been involved in that [alleged criminal behaviour] on her own.

“I would be looking at people that might have been on the peripheral, or might have been aware of it, because I’m sure she would have spoken to someone after the bubble burst.

“Those people might know what her mindset was and might have answers to the mystery.”

