2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Gary Jubelin’s ‘answer’ to Melissa Caddick mystery

4 hours ago
chris smith
Gary JubelinMelissa Caddick
Article image for Gary Jubelin’s ‘answer’ to Melissa Caddick mystery

Gary Jubelin has weighed in on the mysterious disappearance and death of Melissa Caddick. 

The Dover Heights woman was presumed dead after her foot and shoe were found on the beach at Tathra.

The 49-year-old went missing late last year amid an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of clients’ funds.

The former chief detective in the William Tyrrell case told Chris Smith he doesn’t believe speculation about her survival carries any weight.

“I think the answer to that mystery … I don’t think she could have been involved in that [alleged criminal behaviour] on her own.

“I would be looking at people that might have been on the peripheral, or might have been aware of it, because I’m sure she would have spoken to someone after the bubble burst.

“Those people might know what her mindset was and might have answers to the mystery.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

chris smith
CrimeNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873