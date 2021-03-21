YOUR PHOTOS | New South Wales inundated by once in a lifetime floods

Listeners from around the state have shared incredible photos of 1-in-50 and 1-in-100 year floods.

The Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley remains a major source of concern, with Warragamba Dam continuing to spill and rain not expected to ease for days yet.

Animals, including livestock, pets and wildlife, have been left stranded by the rising water.

Greg Hibberd shared photos from Webbs Creek, northwest of Wisemans Ferry.

Residents of low-lying areas of North Richmond are among those who have been evacuated along the Hawkesbury River, with the North Richmond bridge on Bells Line of Road closed between Pitt Lane and Chapel Street.

Emergency services at the bridge have found a way to inject some humour into the situation.

The new Windsor Bridge has been covered by floodwater, and Macquarie Street is closed between Brabyn Street and Bell Street. Homes on Ross Street have been inundated.

At Ebenezer, further downstream, photos show how the river has risen up to 18 metres.

On the state’s Mid-North Coast, photographer James Lander captured aerial vision of the barely recognisable Nambucca Heads golf course.

At Kempsey, water is dangerously close to rising above the northern level bank at Kemp Street. The CBD is off-limits, subject to an evacuation order.