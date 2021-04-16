Bringing dining back to life with the 40 Days Of Flavour festival

This week on Friday food, Deborah Knight celebrated the 40 Days of Flavour festival at Treasury Brisbane and the Star Gold Coast.

It features the best food of the sunshine state.

Thomas Mumford, head chef at the Black Hide by Gambaro at Treasury Brisbane, said people can expect heading into autumn lends itself to some “rich, opulent flavours”.

“I think I can speak for everyone involved, we are just really excited to have everyone back in venues, and being able to offer such a diverse dining experience across the two properties,” he told Deb.

Image: iStock