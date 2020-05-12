Former Wallabies coach backs players that want to code switch

Rugby union is struggling as COVID-19 decimates Rugby Australia so the question is being asked if players could make the jump to rugby league.

Former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika told Mark Levy he thinks rugby union players could definitely shift to rugby league.

“I think they can, but obviously they need the conditioning, the specific training that goes into being a rugby league player, it’s very different.

“I think if they’re given the right opportunity to condition… like anything, if you’re conditioned for it, you start to build that hard edge from that type of training every day, then yeah, I think definitely.

“I don’t think anyone’s going to come over and be a superstar or anything like that. Star players, they probably can cross over in both codes regardless.”

Image: Getty/NurPhoto