Former Victorian premier slams ‘stupid and irresponsible’ tennis players

The controversy around the Andrews’ government’s approval of the Australian Open has deepened amid outlandish requests from unhappy players.

Former Victorian premier Jeff Kennett told Jim Wilson while he agrees the Open should go ahead, players and their loved ones have been “stupid and irresponsible”.

“They knew the circumstances before they came.”

Instead, Mr Kennett called out the hypocrisy of Daniel Andrews allowing international tennis stars into his state while “turn[ing] his back on his own constituency”.

“I genuinely fear that in Victoria we’re going to be in deep, deep, deep trouble.”

Image: Michael Dodge/Getty Images