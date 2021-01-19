2GB
Former Victorian premier slams ‘stupid and irresponsible’ tennis players

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Former Victorian premier slams ‘stupid and irresponsible’ tennis players

The controversy around the Andrews’ government’s approval of the Australian Open has deepened amid outlandish requests from unhappy players.

Former Victorian premier Jeff Kennett told Jim Wilson while he agrees the Open should go ahead, players and their loved ones have been “stupid and irresponsible”.

“They knew the circumstances before they came.”

Instead, Mr Kennett called out the hypocrisy of Daniel Andrews allowing international tennis stars into his state while “turn[ing] his back on his own constituency”.

“I genuinely fear that in Victoria we’re going to be in deep, deep, deep trouble.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Jim Wilson
