Former nun opens up about what drew her to leave the convent

A former nun has publicly confessed why she decided to leave religious life, despite remaining a Catholic woman.

Rebecca McCabe told Deborah Knight she’d been thinking about leaving her convent for years.

“It took me about three years to process it because it’d been 26 years of my life.

“I just got to a point where I thought I wasn’t a good fit for the organisation anymore.”

Ms McCabe said her final decision to leave was “the bravest decision I’ve made in my life so far”.

Press PLAY below to hear the surreal story of how Rebecca McCabe found her feet outside the convent

Image: Getty