Former Australia Post boss says Cartier watch gifts to staff were justified

Former Australia Post boss Christine Holgate has joined Ben Fordham live in-studio to defend her actions leading to her removal from the top job.

Ms Holgate has accused the Prime Minister of ‘bullying’ her out of a job by calling on her to stand aside while an investigation into the purchase of Cartier watches was underway.

Ms Holgate told Ben Fordham, despite reports to the contrary, she did not resign.

“We have a contract … there is no joint written signature on anything, whether me agreeing to stand down or agreeing to resign.”

She acknowledges Australia Post “will always have a big stamp in my heart” and stands by gifting Cartier watches as a reward for hard work.

“Rewarding outstanding behaviour is not a bad thing.”

Ben Fordham has been a strong supporter of Ms Holgate and believes Scott Morrison mishandled the situation.

“When I had no voice, you ensured the truth was told,” Ms Holgate said.