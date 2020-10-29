Former ambassador to France describes scene in Nice after terror attack

Australia’s former ambassador to France says people are in shock but showing stoicism after a terrorist attack in Nice.

An elderly woman has been beheaded and two people fatally stabbed in a horrific attack inside the Notre-Dame Basilica.

Former ambassador Brendan Berne told Ben Fordham he was at the church just 24 hours earlier.

“There’s a feeling of shock but at the same time stoicism.

“This is a city that knows terror, but to have struck in the way that this Islamist has… has really shaken people.”

Image: Getty/Arnold Jerocki