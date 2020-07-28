Foreign Minister stands firm on calls for China probe amid increasing tensions

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has stood by calls for a probe into China’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis amid increasing tensions.

Since the Australian government called for an independent inquiry into the origins of coronavirus China has slapped tariffs on our exports and discouraged Chinese students from studying abroad.

Ms Payne told Ben Fordham the government stands by its decision.

“We want to have a constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with China, of course we do. They’re a very important county in our region.

“But we will not be compromised in standing up for our own values and Australia’s national interest.”

