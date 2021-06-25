2GB
‘Firm but fair’: Lockdown to be enforced by fines and community informants

8 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Gary WorboyslockdownNSW Police
Article image for ‘Firm but fair’: Lockdown to be enforced by fines and community informants

Police are hitting the streets with parts of Sydney to enter a lockdown at midnight.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys told Jim Wilson police will rely on information from the community to track down those breaching health orders.

Penalties range from $200 to $11,000 for individuals if the matter is taken to court.

“[Enforcement of the lockdown] has to be firm, but it has to be fair.”

With some Sydneysiders fleeing to regional areas ahead of the midnight deadline, the Deputy Commissioner confirmed police are already on the roads.

“People can expect that if they are pulled over, it might be for a simple random breath test, or it might be for another traffic offence.

“If it’s on their licence that they shouldn’t be out of an LGA, I reckon you can expect to get a ticket.”

Press PLAY below to hear how police will enforce new restrictions

Image: NSW Police

Jim Wilson
LawNewsNSW
