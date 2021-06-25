2GB
Restrictions extended, lockdown for Sydney councils

4 hours ago
2GB News
lockdownPremier Gladys Berejiklianrestrictions
Article image for Restrictions extended, lockdown for Sydney councils

Stay at home orders have been applied to four Sydney local government areas, Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced.

Previously announced restrictions for Greater Sydney, including mask wearing, have been extended until midnight on Friday next week (July 2).

Anyone who lives, or has worked regularly over the last 14 days, in the councils of Woollahra, Waverley, Randwick and the City of Sydney will be under stay at home orders for the next week.

The four reasons to leave home are for exercise, shopping for necessities, work or education where working at home is not an option, and to provide medical or compassionate care.

22 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the last 24 hours, all of which have been linked to a known source, bar three which were returned in the last half hour.

The Bondi cluster now numbers 65 cases.

“It’s a very proportionate response,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“We always make decisions based on the health advice.”

 

Image: Nine News

2GB News
News
