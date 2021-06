Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan joined Ray Hadley to share his tips for the State of Origin opener tonight.

Segment regular Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell was absent from this edition.

“I deliberately left Piggy out of the swim today,” Ray said.

“I bet any number of Queenslanders sending me emails, calling, saying ‘Can you get Piggy on to tip NSW? Therefore, we can take the odds on offer about Queensland’.

“Now, we’ve left him out of it, okay?”

