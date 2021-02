Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

They reveal their highly-anticipated tips for the Super Rugby, this weekend’s races.

Piggy tried to make a cheeky plug for a business but Ray was having none of it.

“Mate, have you heard about the inquiry into cash for comment?” Ray declared.

Click PLAY below to hear their tips