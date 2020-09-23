2GB
Fibre-to-the-Home: NBN upgrades on the way

10 hours ago
BROOKE CORTE
Business Featured

NBN Co CEO Stephen Rue insists the network has been meeting the needs of Australians despite the announcement of a $4.5 billion dollar upgrade. 

Most of the money will be used to connect fibre to more than six million homes.

It will be installed for free, but only if households pay for ultrafast internet

Stephen Rue has told Brooke Corte it’s not a concession the network isn’t up to scratch.

“As we look at the growth in danger that comes from those societal changes, and indeed the needs in regional and rural Australia for more capability, now is the time to think about what needs are people going to need in the next three to five years,” he said.

Click play to hear the full interview:

