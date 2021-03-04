Federal MP fires up over China’s bullying on an Aussie Island

Pressure is mounting on the Queensland Premier to intervene as a Chinese developer continues to lock out the residents of Keswick Island.

Federal MP George Christensen told Ben Fordham when residents confront the state government with their concerns, they are repeatedly fobbed off.

“All they are told simply is ‘Get a lawyer’, basically. Go and mediate this.

“The state government owns the island!”

The residents now feel they’re being constantly surveilled and intimidated by a private security firm employed by the Chinese developers.

“It’s not something that you would expect in modern Australia.

“What I want to say to Annastacia [Palaszczuk] is, can you stick up for these Queenslanders … rather than a foreign-owned company? It’s pretty simple stuff.”

Image: A Current Affair