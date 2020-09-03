Family holding onto hope for Australian missing in East China Sea
Queensland veterinarian Lukas Orda is one of two Australians missing after a livestock ship capsized off the coast of Japan.
There were about 43 crew members on board the ship carrying 5,800 cattle in the East China Sea.
The 25-year-old has a six-month-old baby with wife Emma.
Local priest at Mount Isa, Father Michael Lowcock, told Ben Fordham it’s a tragic time for his family.
“It’s utter tragedy all around for this whole community.
“While they’re holding onto hope, they’re pretty realistic that now, two and a half days later almost, there’s not much hope of finding people alive.”
