Family holding onto hope for Australian missing in East China Sea

42 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Lukas Orda

Queensland veterinarian Lukas Orda is one of two Australians missing after a livestock ship capsized off the coast of Japan.

There were about 43 crew members on board the ship carrying 5,800 cattle in the East China Sea.

The 25-year-old has a six-month-old baby with wife Emma.

Local priest at Mount Isa, Father Michael Lowcock, told Ben Fordham it’s a tragic time for his family.

“It’s utter tragedy all around for this whole community.

“While they’re holding onto hope, they’re pretty realistic that now, two and a half days later almost, there’s not much hope of finding people alive.”

Ben Fordham
