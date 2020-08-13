2GB
Circus owners defend themselves against ‘extremist animal groups’

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
animal activistsanimal crueltyStardust Circus

The owners of Stardust Circus are today fronting a NSW parliamentary inquiry into the exhibition of exotic animals.

Stardust are the last remaining exotic animal circus in Australia.

Ringmaster Adam ‘St James’ Presland told Deborah Knight he’ll ‘give as good as he gets’ at the inquiry, blaming “false mistruths and lies put out by extremist animal groups” for unwarranted critique of his circus.

“We abide by a very strict code of practice. We’ve been audited twice … and received A ratings both times.

“We have never had any convictions of animal cruelty. We’ve been inspected countless times by the RSPCA.

“Our animals are loved, and they’re looked after.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Facebook/Stardust Circus Australia

