‘Everybody feels attacked’: Fairfield reacts to mandatory testing

Fairfield’s essential workers are being asked to travel further afield to undertake mandatory COVID-19 tests, due to four-hour queues at the local clinic.

While the NSW Treasurer has apologised for the delays, the Premier has not committed to increasing the number of testing facilities in Fairfield.

Local PPE manufacturer Scott Huntsman told Jim Wilson the mass surveillance testing will hinder his business “quite significantly”, short of five to six staff members each shift.

“Everybody [in Fairfield] feels attacked – none of these measures were put in place for any other LGA.

“The government is completely out of touch with the essential workforce of south-western Sydney.”

