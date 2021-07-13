2GB
NSW Treasurer apologises to the people of Fairfield

9 hours ago
BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
Business FeaturedDominic Perrottet
NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has apologised to the people of Fairfield as residents are stuck in long testing queues. 

Thousands of people are lining up for a COVID test after new health orders were introduced to include three-day surveillance testing for Fairfield residents leaving their LGA for work.

However, the mandatory testing doesn’t come into effect until Saturday.

Mr Perrottet told Ben Fordham the government will turn their attention to the logistical issue today.

“Can I just, on behalf of the government, apologise to everyone in Fairfield for this significant inconvenience.

“But also thank them, because it’s the sacrifice that they’re making … that keeps people safe.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

BusinessMoneyNews
