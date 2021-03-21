2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Evacuations across the state as NSW battles through ‘once in 100 year’ flood

4 hours ago
latest updates
FloodsScott MorrisonSESSHANE FITZSIMMONS
Article image for Evacuations across the state as NSW battles through ‘once in 100 year’ flood

Thousands of people across NSW have been evacuated as the state experiences a once in 100-year flood event.

Evacuation orders have been issued for people in low lying parts of western Penrith, Jamisontown and the northern part of Mulgoa as the Nepean River swells.

Residents along the Hawkesbury River are on high alert, as flooding reaches levels not seen for 60-years.

Large parts of the NSW Mid North Coast remain submerged with 13 evacuation centres set up across the state including on the Mid North Coast, the Hunter Valley, and parts of the Richmond and Hawkesbury community.

The SES has performed more than 800 flood water rescues since the weather system set in and more than 150 schools have been affected by closures.

Full list of school closures HERE

Prepare to Evacuate Warnings are in place for Windsor CBD, south Windsor, Riverstone, Schofields, Quakers Hill, Wilberforce, Vineyard, Mulgrave and McGraths Hill.

Resilience NSW Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told Ben Fordham the public needs to “heed the warnings”.

“The preference is to go to family and loved ones.

“We’re also considering more evacuation centres.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Listener Paul has sent in photos from Windsor.

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Ben no formal request has been made for Defence Force assistance but they remain on stand by.

“We expect later today we will start getting requests for recovery operations.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

NSW Metro Operations Director Nicole Hogan told Ben volunteers have been doorknocking people in Kempsey in the middle of the night telling them to get to higher ground.

“We are also expecting rain and potential flooding in western NSW.”

Click PLAY below to hear the update

Emergency Services Minister David Elliott told Ben those in the affected areas need to listen to the advice.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Endeavour Energy Spokesperson Scott Ryan told Ben 17,000 people were left without power over the weekend.

“We’ve been able to restore supply to about 94 per cent of those impacted.”

He warns more outages could occur.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Jenny Evans 

latest updates
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873