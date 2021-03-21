Evacuations across the state as NSW battles through ‘once in 100 year’ flood

Thousands of people across NSW have been evacuated as the state experiences a once in 100-year flood event.

Evacuation orders have been issued for people in low lying parts of western Penrith, Jamisontown and the northern part of Mulgoa as the Nepean River swells.

Residents along the Hawkesbury River are on high alert, as flooding reaches levels not seen for 60-years.

Large parts of the NSW Mid North Coast remain submerged with 13 evacuation centres set up across the state including on the Mid North Coast, the Hunter Valley, and parts of the Richmond and Hawkesbury community.

The SES has performed more than 800 flood water rescues since the weather system set in and more than 150 schools have been affected by closures.

Full list of school closures HERE

Prepare to Evacuate Warnings are in place for Windsor CBD, south Windsor, Riverstone, Schofields, Quakers Hill, Wilberforce, Vineyard, Mulgrave and McGraths Hill.

Resilience NSW Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told Ben Fordham the public needs to “heed the warnings”.

“The preference is to go to family and loved ones.

“We’re also considering more evacuation centres.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Ben no formal request has been made for Defence Force assistance but they remain on stand by.

“We expect later today we will start getting requests for recovery operations.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

The bulging Nepean River at Penrith. The river bank is usually along the other side of the trees. @2GB873 pic.twitter.com/TQnrHBRkYj — Clinton Maynard (@ClintMaynard2GB) March 21, 2021

NSW Metro Operations Director Nicole Hogan told Ben volunteers have been doorknocking people in Kempsey in the middle of the night telling them to get to higher ground.

“We are also expecting rain and potential flooding in western NSW.”

Click PLAY below to hear the update

Emergency Services Minister David Elliott told Ben those in the affected areas need to listen to the advice.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Endeavour Energy Spokesperson Scott Ryan told Ben 17,000 people were left without power over the weekend.

“We’ve been able to restore supply to about 94 per cent of those impacted.”

He warns more outages could occur.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Jenny Evans