Essential workers: How to plug one of NSW’s biggest COVID leaks

An infectious disease expert has put forward several suggestions to improve infection control in NSW workplaces.

Professor Collignon, an expert witness for a NSW inquiry into the management of the pandemic, told Jim Wilson health authorities are rightly worried about the risk of transmission among essential workers.

Employers should encourage staff to take their breaks outside he said, because tearooms are a high-risk area when workers take off their face masks to eat and drink.

Hand-overs in hospitals, he suggested, should be done virtually while nurses and doctors are in separate rooms.

“Another place where I don’t think we are doing enough is to protect eyes.

“Wearing a face shield, for instance, gives you another added layer of protection that we … really need to push more with essential workers.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Professor’s advice in full

Image: Getty