Emma McKeon racks up Australia’s medal tally with plenty ‘more to come’

Swimming great Emma McKeon has won her eighth Olympic medal, and her first as an individual: gold in the 100 metres freestyle.

McKeon is representing Australia in five events at the Tokyo Games, with her last race scheduled for tonight.

Brother David McKeon, a retired swimming champion, told James Willis his sister has trained hard to endure the grueling Olympic schedule.

“She’s pretty happy, but she’s got to refocus and get ready for the 50 [metres].

“You do more hours in the pool than you do working behind a desk in a nine-to-five job, so she’s definitely done the work.

“She’s proven herself before, [and] she’s got more to come.”

Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images