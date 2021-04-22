Emerging details of alleged domestic violence death reveal horrifying court failings

Deborah Knight was horrified to learn new details of the death of Kelly Wilkinson, where her alleged murderer had been released from police custody just eight days prior.

The Courier Mail reports the former US Marine Brian Earl Johnston walked from police custody on serious charges without having to apply for bail.

Ms Wilkinson had reportedly pleaded for help, calling for police to keep him in custody following an incident three weeks ago.

“Why was he out in the community?” Deborah Knight asked.

“The domestic violence order wasn’t worth the paper it was written on.”

Ms Wilkinson’s three children reportedly witnessed their mother’s death in the backyard of their Arundel home.

“They’re going to live with this, live with their trauma, for the rest of their lives and their mum’s gone.

“The system, as it stands, is not working.”

The 1800RESPECT help line is available to provide support to anyone impacted by domestic violence in Australia. Support can be reached by calling 1800 737 732.

If you are in immediate danger, call 000.